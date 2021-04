Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s 2020 general government deficit hit 6.9 percent of GDP against 0.7 percent in 2019, , stats office GUS said in a statement of a preliminary estimate.

The general government debt settled at 57.5 percent of GDP at end-2020 compared to 45.6 percent revised reading for end-2019, the data showed.

GUS will publish final numbers on April 22 after the data are verified by the the European Commission, GUS also said.