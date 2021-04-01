No signs that any vaccine causes risk to patients, PM’s office head

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

The official in charge of Poland’s vaccination programme stands by the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying that “we should not make any hasty decisions” about its use.

In Germany, the vaccine can now only be administered to people over 60 years of age because of concerns it can cause venous thrombosis.

Michal Dworczyk, in an interview for Polsat News, said that there were no indications that the European Medicines Agency or Polish institutions responsible for drug safety intend to suspend or limit the use of any vaccines.

“According to specialists… there are no confirmed cases where these complications, to the conditions in question, have been linked to the direct administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine. We should not make hasty decisions,” Dworczyk said.

Dworczyk, who is also the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, said that if there was any medically proven evidence that any of the vaccines could be in some way dangerous to the health of patients, immediate action would be taken.