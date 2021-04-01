Poland opens extra inoculation window for 40-60 age group

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

People aged 40 to 60 who applied for a coronavirus jab in January will be able to queue jump owing to weakening demand for vaccinations among people over 60, the government’s vaccination commissioner has said.

Currently, only people 60 and over in the general population can receive the jab, but changes to the policy would allow younger age groups to get vaccinated, but only those who officially applied for an inoculation in January.

“Over the last two days, registrations for people over 60 have slowed down, that’s why we’ve decided to launch the registration for people who expressed their readiness for a vaccination in January,” Dworczyk told private Radio RMF FM on Thursday.

He added that some 11 million people have been registered for vaccinations, and that there are 1.8 million free vaccination slots until the end of May.

Under the government’s standard plan, people aged 59-49 will be able to register from April 12 to April 23, with each day devoted to a different year of birth.

The Polish government is planning to administer 20 million jabs by the end of June and to inoculate all willing Poles by the end of August.