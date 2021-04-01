Positive effect of new ‘pandemic shield’ expected in late April: PM

“The expected positive effect of the new ‘pandemic shield’ should be seen at the end of April,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a conference on Thursday. He also announced that the government wanted to allocate up to EUR 6.49 billion for supporting enterprises during the pandemic.

“The second quarter will be crucial and I hope that by the end of April we will be able to show the positive effects of the ‘financial shields’,” the Prime Minister said, adding that it is a spring shield “to herald the rebuilding.”

“It allocates the next PLN tens of billions to save Polish entrepreneurs… so that later they can bounce back and function in more normal times,” he stressed.

According to Mateusz Morawiecki, already in June, July and August one can expect an “economic rebound” at least as strong as a year ago.

“We have to make it until then… the anti-crisis shield we are presenting today will definitely help a lot in this,” he assured.

The Prime Minister announced that the government wanted to allocate more funds, up to PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.49 billion) for supporting enterprises, and to extend aid to new PKD (Polish Classification of Activities) codes. The support for entrepreneurs so far amounts to over PLN 200 billion (EUR 43 billion).

The government will also prop up ailing retailers at shopping centres that have had to close down due to government restrictions.

The retailers’ rents will be reduced by 80 percent during the lockdown period, and by 50 percent in the three months following the lifting of restrictions, PM Morawiecki announced.