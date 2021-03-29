Foreign Affairs Ministry advises avoiding unnecessary overseas travel

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends avoiding unnecessary foreign travel in the wake of the deteriorating situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world.

The Ministry stated on Monday, “when making a decision to leave, one should take into account possible difficulties in returning to the country, namely air traffic restrictions, the obligation to undergo quarantine or self-isolation, and to undergo additional medical examinations commissioned by local authorities.”

Detailed information on the epidemiological situation and conditions for entry to individual countries are available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the “Information for travellers” tab.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also suggests travellers follow up-to-date reports on the epidemiological threat of coronavirus before going abroad on the website of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

On Monday, the Health Ministry confirmed 16,965 cases of coronavirus infection in Poland, which was nearly 2,300 more than a week earlier.