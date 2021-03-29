Poland imposes Covid test and quarantine requirement on visitors

All visitors will be able to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival. "If the result is negative in Poland, then the quarantine will be lifted," Horała said.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

People travelling to Poland from the passport-free Schengen zone will have to produce a negative coronavirus test results carried out at least 48 hours earlier, a deputy infrastructure minister has said.

If they do not have a valid test, Schengen zone travellers will have to, like all non-Schengen zone visitors, go into quarantine, Marcin Horała told a press conference on Monday.

“All travellers coming to Poland from non-Schengen zone countries will have to go into quarantine, regardless of any test they may have,” Horała said.

Piotr Mueller, the government spokesman, pointed out that the number of Covid-19 infections was growing both in Poland and other countries, including Germany.

The new rules will significantly extend the time spent at the airport upon arrival by up to several hours, Horała warned.