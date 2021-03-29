Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity gathers over EUR 45 million

Marcin Obara/PAP

The 29th Grand Finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (WOSP), Poland’s most high-profile charity event, raised PLN 210.8 million (EUR 45.8 million) despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The money raised during this year’s finale on January 31 will be spent on laryngology, otolaryngology and head diagnostics equipment.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year traditional grassroots collections were supported by online fundraising. Lockdown restrictions also meant that there were no public concerts and performances, which have been a feature of the event since it started.

WOSP’s first collection for medical equipment took place in 1993. Over the 29 years of its activity, the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity has spent over PLN 1.3 billion (EUR 290.0 million) on medical equipment.

As part of the annual charity fundraiser, over 120,000 volunteers collected donations across Poland. Money was also raised in countries across the world ranging from Germany to Indonesia.