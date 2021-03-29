Modified border quarantine rules in force from March 30

The modified border quarantine rules will apply from March 30; all quarantine exclusions regarding people employed in transport and students remain unchanged, said the government spokesman Piotr Müller.

Quarantine will be obligatory for those arriving from the Schengen area, but after a negative test result (PCR or antigen) for the presence of coronavirus carried out not earlier than 48 hours, these travellers will be released from it. In turn, quarantine without exception applies to persons coming to Poland from outside the Schengen area.

“All the exceptions from the quarantine that were included in the regulation with regard to people employed in the transport sector and students will remain the same”, Mr Muller said.

The rules of border quarantine apply to travellers on any type of transport. Travellers from outside the Schengen area have to undergo obligatory quarantine even if they have a negative test performed in the country from which they arrived.

Each visitor, both from the Schengen area and from outside it, will have the opportunity to take the test in Poland and if the result is negative, they will be released from quarantine.