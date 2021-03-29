Polish, German regions launch coronavirus study

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The Polish Dolnoslaskie province and the bordering German land of Saxony have launched a joint study of coronavirus mutations on their territories.

Dolnoslaskie officials have said that the project will involve the sequencing of coronavirus DNA in the search for possible mutations. On the Polish side the work will be carried out in a hospital in Boleslawiec (south western Poland).

Dolnoslaskie local parliament head, Cezary Przybylski, said the study promised to add to the present knowledge about the SARS-CoV-2 and its mutations, especially in Poland’s and Germany’s border regions.

In a statement announcing the project, Przybylski’s office also wrote that the authorities of Saxony may decide to accept Polish Covid-19 vaccination affidavits in place of on-the-spot medical checks for incomers from Dolnoslaskie.