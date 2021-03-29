EC determined to take ‘firm actions’ regarding Poland’s top court chamber

The European Commission (EC) will take swift and firm actions regarding the operation of Poland’s Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber, said the EC spokesman Christian Wigand at a press conference in Brussels on Monday.

“Our position [on the matter – PolandIN] is very clear. (…) We are closely following the latest developments, especially with regard to the Supreme Court judges and the case of Judge Tuleya. The EC believes that Poland is violating EU law by allowing the Disciplinary Chamber of the Court to Supreme authority to make decisions that have a direct impact on judges and the way in which they perform their functions,” Mr Wigand said.

He added that the decisions in question included cases of “revoking the immunity of judges to institute criminal proceedings against them.”

Mr Wigand stated that the prospect of initiating proceedings “before a body whose independence is not guaranteed has a deterrent effect for judges and may affect their independence.”

Earlier in March, leaders of the largest European Parliament caucuses wrote a letter to the EC head Ursula von der Leyen in which they called for actions to be undertaken regarding the case of immunity-stripped judge Igor Tuleya. Poland’s ruling party MEP Ryszard Legutko found several pieces of information included in the letter untrue.

The Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta then said that the European Commission should focus on the problem “related to the disastrous vaccine purchasing system,” in the first place, not dealing with the Polish judiciary. He added that changes in the judiciary are the exclusive competence of Member States.