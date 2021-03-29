Poland will increase number of Covid-19 beds by 3,000 this week

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland will increase the number of Covid-19 beds by 3,000 this week, and by another 3,800 next week, a spokesman for the Health Ministry has announced.

“We have recorded a 25-percent growth of new infections week on week. This is a drop from the level of 30 percent,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz said on Monday, adding that it was too early to speak about a tendency.

“For the time being, we have to expect bad scenarios, a growth of new infections, and, unfortunately, a growing number of deaths,” he went on to say.

“Over the last two weeks, Poland increased the number of Covid-19 beds by 10,000, including 1,000 with ventilators,” he added.

The healthcare system is now handling 29,920 Covid-19 hospitalisations, including 2,985 patients on ventilators. Poland currently has over 35,444 beds for Covid patients and 3,366 ventilators.

Andrusiewicz also admitted that medical staff were of the utmost importance for the health care system’s efficiency, and said that the Health Ministry was doing its best to improve the situation.

“Eighty doctors from Belarus and Ukraine have already started working in Poland,” he said.

“The Health Ministry has also decided that the period during which resident doctors are taking care of Covid-19 patients will be included in their medical specialty programme,” Andrusiewicz said.

He added that anaesthesiology exams were nearly over and these specialists “after passing their exam… will be able to take care of critically ill Covid-19 patients.”