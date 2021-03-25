More than meets the eye: Easter preparations help people in need

As Easter is darkening the doorstep, in Rural Housewives Clubs throughout Poland work is moving full steam ahead to greet the joyful celebration properly.

Palms for Palm Sunday, Easter eggs and a straw bunny — all prepared by the Rural Housewives Club in the town of Krzyżowa, Lower Silesia, south-west Poland.

Some of the Easter preparations are going to charity to benefit those in need as far away as Namibia.

The local cultural centre in Łobżenica has organised a competition for the best Easter egg with 375 submissions. Some of the packs will be put up for seniors.

Elsewhere, in Horyniec-Zdrój, Podkarpackie province in south-east Poland, blown eggs are carved out with a dental machine by Leszek Kłuszewicz. Using ostrich, goose, pigeon and cornish eggs, Mr Kłuszewicz creates unique Eastern decorations.

Meanwhile, in Kurpie, north-eastern Poland, the traditional palms are made much earlier, complete with tissue paper flowers.