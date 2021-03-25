Poland’s unemployment rate seen at 6.5-6.7 pct in 2021: Dep Labour Min

Poland’s registered unemployment rate is expected to stay within the 6.5-6.7 percent range throughout 2021, Deputy Development and Labour Minister Robert Tomanek said, responding to an inquiry from another MP.

The prognosis bears risks due to “the volatility of the epidemic situation,” Mr Tomanek wrote about the early forecast.

Poland’s 2021 budget bill assumes a 7.5 percent unemployment rate at the end of 2021.

The country’s registered unemployment rate held flat m/m at 6.6 percent at the end of February, according to the latest data from Statistics Poland.

Meanwhile, economists are lowering their forecasts for Poland’s economic growth in 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic and further restrictions continue to harm a growing number of industries. This week Citi Handlowy bank lowered its 2021 GDP forecast for Poland from 4 to 3.7 percent.