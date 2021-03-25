Talks underway for vaccine production in Poland, AstraZeneca says

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Talks aimed at establishing Covid-19 vaccine production capabilities in Poland are ongoing between Polish authorities and companies, a pharmaceutical official has said.

Piotr Najbuk, Director of External Relations at AstraZeneca, told PAP the arrangements were still at an early stage and that the company was pleased with the interest and openness of partners from the public side. He added: “At the same time, we must remember that issues surrounding the production of these types of preparations are very complex, so we’ll have to give this process some time.”

Najbuk stated that his company had also launched information-sharing processes with new partners around the globe and that this had significantly reduced productivity gaps across its manufacturing sites.

“We are still working, literally, around the clock to achieve our set targets at all of our sites. We are making significant investments to achieve new production capacities in Europe… Furthermore, we are mobilising our production partners outside the EU in order to ensure additional streams of drug supplies,” the company official said.

On March 3, 2021, the Polish company Mabion received PLN 40 million (EUR 8.6 million) in support from the Polish Development Fund and signed a contract for the production of Novavax vaccines in Poland.

At the same time, media said that the Polish government was negotiating the launch of new COVID-19 vaccine production lines in Poland. On a list of potential partners are AstraZeneca, Sanofi and CureVac.