Poland has lowest percentage of foreign residents among EU states: Eurostat

Poland and Romania are the EU countries with the lowest percentage of citizens of other states residing in their territories, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

A total of 23 mln citizens of tertiary states lived on the EU’s territory in 2020, making up 5.1 percent of the entire EU population.

Moreover, 13.5 mln citizens of a EU member state lived on the territory of another EU member state, Eurostat wrote.

It turns out that Luxembourg has the largest percentage of foreign residents among EU states. Foreigners constituted 47 percent of the country’s entire population.

A percentage of 10 or more was registered in Malta, Cyprus, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Ireland, Germany, Belgium and Spain.

Meanwhile, foreign residents amounted to 1 percent in both Poland and Romania.

In most EU member states, the majority of foreigners originated from outside of the EU. Only in Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Austria and Slovakia, do foreigners come predominantly from another EU member state.

