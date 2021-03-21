NATO invites Poland to vaccinate HQ staff

Mateusz Morawiecki/Facebook

Poland has received an official invitation from NATO to carry out coronavirus vaccinations at the military bloc’s headquarters in Brussels, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Morawiecki said that Poland has been officially invited by NATO “to carry out vaccinations in the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels by Polish medical teams.”

“It is an important mission, because NATO is an organisation that ensures the security of about a billion people around the world, and of course we will undertake it,” he added.

A Polish immediate medical response team will be dispatched to do the job, Morawiecki said. “Its work will in fact ensure operational continuity of NATO Headquarters,” he added.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “I am grateful to #Poland & PM @MorawieckiM for readiness to support #COVID-19 vaccination at NATO HQ. Solidarity and resilience are at the heart of #NATO. Poland is a strong Ally who has provided support to many other Allies and partners in our joint fight against the pandemic.”

Twenty Polish medics will fly to Brussels on Thursday to inoculate some 3,500 NATO headquarters employees with the coronavirus vaccine made by the Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, Michal Dworczyk, head of the Polish PM’s Office, told PAP.

The inoculation process will take three days and the vaccine will be provided by Poland, Dworczyk said.

Poland has so far carried out over 5 million Covid-19 vaccinations domestically.