Polish medical teams to vaccinate NATO HQ against COVID-19: PM

“Polish medical teams will carry out vaccinations of NATO HQ employees in Brussels,” PM Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday.

“We have always been loyal and solid allies of NATO. That’s also how we treat the Alliance’s initiatives related to the fight against the pandemic because we believe that only acting in solidarity with our Friends will bring the world a swift return to normal life,” the PM wrote on Facebook.

He said that Poland was officially invited by NATO, “so that the Polish medical teams could carry out vaccinations at the HQ of the Alliance in Brussels.” He added that “such an invitation means that our Partners appreciate the experience and knowledge of our doctors and also the efficiency of the Polish vaccination system. I do not hide my pride over this fact.”

“It is an important mission because NATO is an organisation providing security to about a billion people worldwide and thus we do accept the mission,” the PM said.

He also said that the Polish Immediate Medical Response Team (ZNRM) will “swiftly ensure anti-COVID resistance among the decision-makers and employees of the Alliance’s HQ” and that the “operational continuity of NATO Command depends on the team’s work. It is in our common security interest. This is especially so as we are all preparing for an important NATO summit at the end of this year.”

NATO Sec-Gen Jens Stoltenberg thanked Poles for their support tweeting:

I am grateful to #Poland & PM @MorawieckiM for readiness to support #COVID-19 vaccination at NATO HQ. Solidarity and resilience are at the heart of #NATO. Poland is a strong Ally who has provided support to many other Allies and partners in our joint fight against the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/GxIC92r66E

— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) March 21, 2021