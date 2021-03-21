President inaugurates country-wide ‘Trees Unite Us’ drive on Int’l Forest Day

On the occasion of International Forest Day President Andrzej Duda inaugurated the country-wide “Trees Unite Us” drive by planting trees in the Garwolin Forest District.

The campaign is inaugurated each year on March 21 — International Forest Day. Its aim is to bring attention to and emphasise the role of trees in the environment.







Events organised by the State Forests together with the Ministry of Climate and Environment have been planned under the drive. These will include planting saplings in the presence of recognisable personalities in every district of the State Forests, forest walks, sports events, cleanups and workshops.







These activities will take place once the current restrictions are eased. For the time being, foresters encourage interested people to take part in online events that comprise virtual walks, webinars and environment lessons but also individual forest walks.







Interestingly enough, every eighth tree in Poland is at least 100 years old. Moreover, the State Forests’ official data show that forest complexes cover 29.6 percent of the country’s territory.







Still, despite the immense benefits that forests provide to humankind, such as generating clean air, nutrient-rich food, medicine ingredients, pure water and space for recreation, as many as 10 mln ha of forests are lost every year.