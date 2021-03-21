President Duda stresses inclusion on World Down Syndrome Day

Quoting Pope John Paul II, President Andrzej Duda wrote on Sunday marking World Down Syndrome Day that “a society that only included fully able-bodied, entirely self-reliant and independent people would not be one befitting a human being.”

President Duda attached a photo of four bright-coloured mismatched socks — a symbol of World Down Syndrome Day.







The event was established in 2005 and ever since 2005 has been organised under the umbrella of the UN. The date is related to the cause of the disability, namely, the trisomy of chromosome 21.







The goal of the day is to raise social awareness of Down Syndrome, propagate the rights of the people with this genetic defect and include them.