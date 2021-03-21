Poland still ahead of peak infections, deputy minister warns

Kraska said Poland still had a safety buffer in Covid-19 beds and was going to add more beds in the coming days, with the ultimate target of 37,000 beds.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The peak of coronavirus infections will occur in late March or early April, a deputy health minister said on Sunday, quoting government simulations.

“Unfortunately, the infection peak is still ahead of us and today’s result is 4,500 higher compared to the previous Sunday, and in the coming days there will be many more infections,” Waldemar Kraska told Polish public radio.

“Simulations show that it’s going to be late March or early April,” Kraska said of the expected peak. “I hope it will come sooner, especially considering the fact that nationwide restrictions kicked in on Saturday.”

However, “there may be a lack of medical personnel,” he warned.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski tweeted late on Saturday that the so-called British strain of the coronavirus was becoming dominant in Poland and its share had reached 80 percent of all cases.

“The British mutation is pushing out the other variants of the virus in Poland,” Niedzielski wrote. “Its share in subsequent tests of the genome is now reaching 80 percent.”

On Sunday, Poland reported 21,849 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 140 fatalities.