Peak COVID-19 infections still ahead for Poland: deputy minister

The peak of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections will occur in late March or early April, Waldemar Kraska, a deputy health minister told Polish public radio on Sunday, quoting government simulations.

COVID-19: 21,849 new infections in Poland

“Unfortunately, the infection peak is still ahead of us and today’s result is 4,500 higher compared to the previous Sunday, and in the coming days there will be many more infections,” Mr Kraska said.







“Simulations show that it is going to be late March or early April,” the deputy minister commented on the expected peak. “I hope it will come sooner, especially considering the fact that nationwide restrictions kicked in on Saturday,” he added.







Mr Kraska said Poland still had a safety buffer in COVID-19 beds and was going to add more beds in the coming days, with the ultimate target of 37,000 beds.







However, “there may be a lack of medical personnel,” he warned.







Health Minister Adam Niedzielski tweeted late on Saturday that the so-called British strain of the coronavirus was becoming dominant in Poland and its share had reached 80 percent of all cases.

“The British mutation is pushing out the other variants of the virus in Poland,” the minister wrote on social media. “Its share in subsequent tests of the genome is now reaching 80 percent.”

On Sunday, Poland reported 21,849 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 140 fatalities.