Poland reports 21,849 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, death toll at 140

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland saw 21,849 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 140 fatalities over the past 24h to Sunday morning vs 26,405 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The total number of coronavirus infections totalled 2,058,550 and the fatalities reached 49,300 on Sunday.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,583 Covid hospitalisations, up from 23,293 recorded the day prior, including 2,360 patients on ventilators vs the total of 3,211 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter. Poland currently sports 33,083 beds for Covid patients.

The Health Ministry also reported that 370,067 people are under quarantine. So far, 1,656,827 people have recovered.

In all, 5,014,167 Poles have already been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.