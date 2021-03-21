COVID-19: more than 5 mln vaccinations in Poland

On Sunday, Poland exceeded the threshold of five million vaccinations against the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, as the Health Ministry announced a total of 5,014,167 administered jabs.

Of that number, 3,233,988 people received one dose of the vaccine and 1,780,169 Poles were inoculated twice against the virus.







A total of 5,092 vaccine adverse events were recorded in Poland, and the authorities had to dispose of 6,286 doses.







As of Sunday, 5,792,900 doses were delivered to Poland, and 5,403,630 have been delivered to the vaccination points.

From Monday, registration for COVID-19 vaccinations of those born in the years 1955-1956 commences in Poland.