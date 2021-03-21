COVID-19: 21,849 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 21,849 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,058,550 including 352,423 still active. The number of active cases was 347,491 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 140 new fatalities, of which 40 were due to COVID-19 alone and 100 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 49,300.

According to the ministry, a total of 370,067 people are quarantined and 1,656,827 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 352,423 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 5,014,167 people in Poland have been vaccinated so far, including 3,233,998 people who received the first dose so far and 1,780,169 who were inoculated with two doses.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,360 out of 3,211 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 123,523,159 coronavirus cases, 2,723,359 deaths and 99,505,889 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 30,482,127. Brazil has the second most with 11,950,459 and India third with 11,599,130.