45,550 sanitary inspections at border with Czech Republic and Slovakia: official

“Over approximately two weeks, 45,550 people travelling to Poland from the Czech Republic or Slovakia were inspected. Due to the lack of a negative COVID-19 test performed within the last 48 hours, 16,433 people were turned back at the border,” Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Bartosz Grodecki told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The inspections have been underway since February 27, when people entering from beyond the southern border for purposes other than returning home were required to present a negative COVID-19 test performed within the last 48 hours.

According to Mr Grodecki, from February 27 to March 14, patrols of the Border Guard inspected 45,550 travellers from the Czech Republic or Slovakia. 16,433 of them did not have a valid test and gave up travelling to Poland.

Exempt from the obligation to present the test are, among others, people vaccinated against COVID-19, cross-border workers as well as pupils and students studying in Poland. For Poles and foreigners living in Poland, a negative test result is the basis for exemption from the quarantine obligation.