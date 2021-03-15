More countries halt administering AstraZeneca vaccine

More countries are halting the administration of AstraZeneca vaccines, the reason being the suspicion that the product causes blood clots. In turn, the manufacturer, the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organisation assure that there is no need to worry and that the vaccine is safe.

The list of countries that have stopped administering AstraZeneca now amounts to over a dozen. In recent hours, such a decision was made by Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and earlier, among others, by Denmark, Norway, Ireland, the Netherlands and Indonesia. Thailand, on the other hand, resumed administration of the preparation.

Controversies were stirred up when a couple of patients in Denmark and Norway were detected with blood clots after receiving AstraZeneca jabs. In Italy, the prosecutor of the Piedmont region seized over 400,000 doses of the product after one of the inoculated patients died.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation and the European Medicines Agency stated that there was no connection between the vaccinations and the clots, and that the administration of the product can be resumed. Both bodies have already scheduled meetings on the matter, respectively on Tuesday and Thursday.

The manufacturer of the vaccine stressed in the statement that the preparation was safe and that only 40 cases of blood clots were detected out of 17 million doses administered in the European Union and Great Britain.

AstraZeneca has so far been administered in 65 countries worldwide. It is the second most administered vaccine in this respect, after the Pfizer/BioNTech preparation.