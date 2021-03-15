Prime Minister Viktor Orban posts Polish PM congratulations on Facebook

On Monday, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, posted a video on his Facebook profile with congratulations from Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the occasion of the Hungarian national holiday on the anniversary of the beginning of the Hungarian revolution of 1848-49.

On Monday, Prime Minister Morawiecki posted a post on Facebook in Polish and Hungarian and added a recording in which he emphasized that Hungarians are celebrating the anniversary of the “great national uprising” on Monday. “We Poles, as a nation that, like Hungarians, had to fight for our sovereignty, know the symbolism of days like this,” the PM noted.

Prime Minister Morawiecki also emphasized that Poles and Hungarians are linked by centuries of friendship and brotherhood. “Our nations love freedom and have proved that they can fight for it and support each other in this fight,” said the head of the government.

“Today, although we no longer have to fight with weapons, we still support each other. Together we care not only for the well-being of our citizens, but also for the development and security of the region,” continued Prime Minister Morawiecki.

The Hungarian uprising of 1848-1849 was directed against the absolutist rule of the Habsburgs. The Hungarians demanded freedom of the press and the abolition of censorship, as well as civil liberties and equality of religious denominations, a government independent of Vienna and the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. Poles took part in the fight on the Hungarian side, including General Józef Bem, who commanded the Hungarian troops in Transylvania and Banat.