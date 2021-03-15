Health Min: diabetics to be vaccinated in group 1B

In a radio interview Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski talked about vaccines for people with diabetes, the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and the so-called “vaccine passports”.

“People with diabetes will be admitted to vaccination in group 1B. Regulations and changes to the ordinance in this regard will happen next week,” said the Health Minister.

Minister Niedzielski also added in the interview that the government has still not decided who will be eligible to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, people who recovered from COVID-19 are to be considered. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in Poland at the end of April. In regard to the “vaccine passport” the Minister said he is not in favour of this wording of the vaccination certificate.