Hungarians, Poles ‘inseparable historical brothers’: László Kövér

Hungarians and Poles are inseparable historical brothers in their desire for freedom in Central Europe, said László Kövér, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary on Monday during an online celebration on the occasion of the Hungarian national holiday, the 1848 Revolution Memorial Day.

Mr Kövér stated that the freedom-loving citizens of both countries feel and know very well that they stand side by side, facing the forces opposed to nations, family and Christianity.

According to him, “the sacrifice of our ancestors who fought for freedom and the faith of our children and grandchildren in freedom” obliges us to “protect our nations, families and Christian faith, as well as our European and national culture, which has its roots in Christianity” against attempts to “shatter our societies and their natural pillars, families” by aggressively spreading “nihilistic ideology”.

The Polish ambassador to Hungary, Jerzy Snopek was also among the speakers at the online ceremony and stressed that the joint struggle during the Hungarian revolution of 1848-49 has been a pillar of Polish-Hungarian friendship that has lasted for centuries.

The Hungarian uprising of 1848-1849 was focused against the absolutist rule of the Habsburgs. The insurgents demanded freedom of the press and the abolition of censorship, as well as civil liberties and equality of religious denominations, a government independent of Vienna and the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

Poles also took part in the fighting on the Hungarian side, including the famous General Józef Bem, who commanded the Hungarian troops in Transylvania and Banat.