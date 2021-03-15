Poland will not suspend AstraZeneca vaccinations

The spokesman for the Health Ministry Wojciech Andrusiewicz said that Poland is following the recommendations of the European Medicines Agency. At the moment, there is no decision to suspend vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Poland.

On Monday, vaccinations with the use of AstraZeneca vaccine were suspended, among others, by The Netherlands, Germany, Italy and France. Previously, AstraZeneca was suspended by Norway, Denmark, and outside Europe also by Thailand. Most countries chose to continue using the vaccine.

“In over half a million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, there are only 0.36 percent adverse vaccine reactions. We have no case of death” – emphasized the spokesman of the Ministry of Health.

“Specialists from the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate (GIS), the National Institute of Public Health, National Institute of Hygiene and the Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products analyse the situation on a regular basis” – assured Mr Andrusiewicz.

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted on Monday that there is no evidence so far to suggest that cases of blood clots in people that were vaccinated against COVID-19 were related to the vaccine. In a statement sent to Reuters, referring to reports of dozens of cases of blood clotting problems among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, WHO encouraged continued vaccination.