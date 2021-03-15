Opposition notifies anticorruption agency in state-run refiner CEO case

"In recent days, the media have been reporting on more palaces, manor houses and real estate purchased by Obajtek," Krzysztof Śmiszek MP told a Monday press conference.

Left-wing MPs have notified Poland’s anticorruption office of suspicion of a criminal offence having been committed by Daniel Obajtek, head of Poland’s biggest refiner, PKN Orlen.

According to the MPs, Obajtek was to accept a financial advantage in connection with holding a public post. The Polish treasury has a decisive stake in the country’s biggest refiner, PKN Orlen.

“In recent days, the media have been reporting on more palaces, manor houses and real estate purchased by Obajtek,” Krzysztof Śmiszek MP told a Monday press conference. “Now, the public has heard the news about an over one million discount for Daniel Obajtek when buying an apartment… In return, Orlen was to sponsor one of the football academies.”

In the document sent to the Central Anti-corruption Bureau, the Left wrote that in the fall of 2018, Daniel Obajtek and Paulina Sala purchased a 187-square-metre apartment in Warsaw from a company that belongs to the private Profbud Group.

According to the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, Obajtek paid for the apartment some PLN 1,290,000 (EUR 280,000) or PLN 6,900 (EUR 1,500) per m2. “The apartment’s market price at this address reaches PLN 12,500 (EUR 2,730),” authors of the notification wrote. “This means that Daniel Obajtek paid about PLN 1,050,000 (EUR 230,000) less than the property’s market value.”

The Left notes that in the very same year, Orlen became the strategic sponsor of the Profbud Krosno Football Academy. “This means that the company supported the football academy financially,” concluded the MPs.

Obajtek’s lawyer informed Gazeta Wyborcza that his client’s comment may be available in the coming days.

“Profbud sells several hundred flats every year,” Gazeta Wyborcza quoted a statement from Profbud. “Neither the worldview nor the profession of our clients matter to us. We conclude all transactions on market conditions.”