Poles show growing trust in vaccines

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland was among EU countries that saw the biggest increase in confidence in vaccinations compared to levels from 2018, according to a report prepared for the European Commission.

“In 2018, 37 percent of Poles had full confidence in vaccination. Now, when we have a vaccine against Covid-19 virus, which has infected 117 million people and taken the lives of over 2.6 million across the world over the past year… Poles’ confidence in vaccination increased to 55 percent,” the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper wrote on Tuesday, quoting data from the Vaccine Confidence Project report.

However, the daily noted that at least 70-80 percent of all citizens should be vaccinated for the vaccination programme to be effective on a national scale.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Poland was reported in early March, 2020, Since then, some 1.8 million Poles have been infected by the virus, and 45,300 have died.

The highest trust in vaccination, some 70 percent, was reported in Spain and Portugal.