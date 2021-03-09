EU is into political games instead of fighting crisis: Polish official

At a time when we have the greatest economic crisis in the history of the EU, the Union is dealing with political games, instead of dealing with the implementation of vaccine supply agreements, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller commented on the statement by the deputy head of the European Commission Vera Jourova for the Polish daily ‘Dziennik Gazeta Prawna’ (DGP).

In an interview with Polish Radio, Mr Müller was asked to comment on the statement by the deputy Head of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, who in an interview with DGP daily assured that the Commission has tools to respond to the exclusion of groups such as LGBT. She stressed that European money goes to projects that “do not discriminate”.

“I am saddened by the fact that the EU, at a time when we have the worst economic crisis in the history of the EU, is dealing with the political games, the battles that the EU itself creates, instead of dealing with the implementation of (…) vaccine supply agreements at that time,” stressed the spokesman for the Polish government.

When asked by the GDP about her opinion on the protests regarding the restriction of the right to abortion in Poland, Ms Jourova emphasised that the European Commission has no competence to react in this matter.

“I cannot initiate any proceedings in this matter. And I say this with regret, because as a woman in the 21st century, I must say that abortion law in Poland is not against abortion, it is against people, women and men,” she said.