Poles want local lockdown restrictions – poll

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The majority of Poles are in favour of lockdown regulations being imposed locally when required, a new survey has found.

In the IBRiS poll, published in Tuesday’s issue of the Rzeczpospolita daily, over 77 percent of the respondents said the government should relax restrictions in areas less affected by the Covid virus, and tighten them where infection levels are highest.

The report’s authors noted that most support for local lockdown rules came from opposition voters (84 percent), with most (72 percent) of the supporters of government party Law and Justice opposed to the idea.

Nearly 63 percent of the respondents said government support for businesses during the pandemic had been insufficient and would fail to compensate for the losses they have sustained.

Overall 57 percent of opposition supporters were critical of the government’s pandemic policies.