COVID-19: 9,954 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 9,954 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 1,811,036 including 262,084 still active. The number of active cases increased from 261,683 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 282 new fatalities, of which 64 were due to COVID-19 alone and 218 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 45,599.

According to the ministry, 245,202 people are quarantined and 1,503,353 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 262,084 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 4,004,734 people have been vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,837 out of 2,687 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 117,785,632 coronavirus cases, 2,613,062 deaths and 93,478,791 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 29,744,652, India has the second most with 11,244,786 cases and Brazil third with 11,055,480.