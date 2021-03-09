Poles support local lockdown restrictions: poll

Over 77 percent of the respondents said the government should relax restrictions in areas less affected by COVID-19

In the IBRiS poll, published in Tuesday’s issue of the Rzeczpospolita daily, over 77 percent of the respondents said the government should relax restrictions in areas less affected by the Covid virus, and tighten them where infection levels are highest.

The report’s authors noted that 84 percent of opposition voters and 72 percent of ruling Law and Justice party voters support local lockdown rules.

Nearly 63 percent of the respondents said government support for businesses during the pandemic had been insufficient and would fail to compensate for the losses they have sustained.