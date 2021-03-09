Football: Poland-England World Cup qualifier possibly at neutral grounds

Due to sanitary restrictions in force in Europe, some Polish football players, including Robert Lewandowski, may not be able to take part in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match with England scheduled for March 31 at London Wembley Stadium.

Polish Football Association (PZPN) is working on solving the problem. One of the possible scenarios involves moving the match from London Wembley to a facility outside the UK.

On Monday, “Przegląd Sportowy” website announced that the FC Bayern Munich authorities may not allow Robert Lewandowski to go to England. This decision is influenced by the epidemic situation in the UK and the spread of the British coronavirus mutation. The same applies to Krzysztof Piątek, who plays in Hertha Berlin and is also bound by the regulations of the German Sanitary and Epidemiological Station and the quarantine obligation imposed by it on people returning from the British Isles.

In turn, WP Sportowefakty website reports that the Polish players in the Italian Serie A, among others, Piotr Zieliński and Kamil Glik, could also be excluded from participation in the meeting. In Italy, there is also an obligatory quarantine for those returning from the UK, and the exclusion of players from the game for two weeks might not appeal to their clubs.

PZPN is looking for a solution to the stalemate. The football association intends to agree to the arrival of Polish representation players in the UK only if they will be allowed to return to their clubs without any problems and start training immediately.

However, if the restrictions are not “loosened”, the Polish Football Association will apply to move the match outside the UK. A similar solution has already been introduced for English and German teams in the Champions League matches. It seems that the English will agree to such a proposal – fans will not be able to enter the stadium anyway, and a possible postponement of the match would further complicate the schedule of both teams.

In March, the Polish team will start participating in the qualifying rounds for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. On March 25 they will play against Hungary in Budapest, and three days later they will take on Andorra at Legia Stadium in Warsaw.