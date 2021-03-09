Over 2.6 mln applications for 500 Plus child benefit programme

“Parents have so far submitted over PLN 2.6 million applications for child benefit from the ‘Family 500 Plus’ programme,” Family and Social Policy Minister Marlena Maląg announced.

On February 1, the electronic submission of applications for child benefit from the ‘Family 500 plus’ programme was launched. One can apply via electronic banking or both the Empatia and PUE ZUS websites.

“So far, over 2.6 million applications have been submitted,” the Head of the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy Marlena Maląg announced on Tuesday in an interview with Polish Radio.

“We want as many applications as possible to be submitted electronically, because it streamlines the granting of benefits (…). Let me remind you that there are more than 6.6 million children who receive benefits on a monthly basis,” Ms Maląg stressed.

The ‘Family 500 Plus’ programme supports the legal guardians of children until they reach 18 years of age. The benefit covers both children in families and in foster care.