Poland’s GDP to grow 4.1 percent in 2021: report

According to a report published by Poland’s Central Bank on Monday, the country’s GDP may increase by 4.1 percent in 2021.

Analysts from the National Bank of Poland (NBP) also forecast in their ‘Inflation Report – March 2020’ that Poland’s inflation rate will reach 3.1 percent this year, but fall to 2.8 percent next year.

The NBP expects the Polish economy to return to growth in the second quarter of 2021 following a rebound in consumer demand. This will be augmented by the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions and greater public confidence owing to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The growth in consumer and investment demand will be supported by the assumption made in the forecast that the NBP interest rates will be kept at the current record low level,” states the report, adding that GDP should rise to 4.1 percent.

In 2022 and 2023 the Polish economy is expected to see 5.4 percent growth, according to the experts.

The NBP said, however, that continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic this year will remain a factor hampering the recovery of corporate investment, which will increase significantly only in the years 2022-2023.

The authors of the report noted that the outbreak of the pandemic, resulting in the introduction of lockdown restrictions and a reduction in economic activity, negatively affected the situation on the labour market in 2020.

However, the number of redundancies was limited by the government’s anti-crisis shields and the efforts of companies to “hoard” work.

“In 2021, government support will be continued, and as restrictions are lifted and the economic situation improves, the demand for labour will gradually start to rise,” the analysts said with a caveat that employment growth may be limited by the relatively small scale of earlier layoffs.