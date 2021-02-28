Israel: Polish diplomats should be awarded the title of Righteous Among the Nations

Aleksander Ładoś and Stefan Ryniewicz from the Bernese Group should receive the title of Righteous Among the Nations for saving Jews during World War II – writes the former head of the Department of the Righteous at Yad Vashem, Mordecai Paldiel in the “Jerusalem Post”.

Polish diplomats in Bern, Switzerland, devised a plan to save Jews living in various countries occupied by Nazi Germany by granting them passports from Latin American countries, mainly Paraguay. Jews with such documents were later exchanged by the government of the Third Reich for German citizens living in Latin American countries.

The operation was initiated by the Polish ambassador in Bern, Aleksander Ładoś, his deputy Stefan Ryniewicz and consul Konstanty Rokicki, and the legation attaché Juliusz Kuehl. In 2019, the Jad Washem Institute only awarded the title of Righteous Among the Nations to Konstanty Rokicki, although, as Mordecai Paldiel points out, “he mainly followed the instructions of his superiors.”

In his article, Paldiel appeals to the Institute, where he worked for 24 years, to rectify the error and posthumously award the title of Righteous Among the Nations to the main heroes of this “gigantic rescue operation”.

“What is amazing about this story is the close cooperation between Polish diplomats and several Jewish activists in Switzerland,” Paldiel emphasizes, “including Abraham Silberschein of the World Jewish Congress, Rabbi Chaim Yisroel Eiss of Agudat Israel, and Yitzhak and Recha Sternbuch of Vaad Hatzalah in New York. They all gave testimonies about the role of Polish diplomats in the rescue operation.