Covid crisis is an economic opportunity for Poland, PM says

Presenting the plan at a press conference on Friday, Morawiecki said it was designed to re-boot the economy after the pandemic and included large-scale infrastructural projects already underway.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The coronavirus crisis is a huge shock but also a lesson for Poland on how to close the development gap between Poland and the West, the prime minister has said.

In an interview with PAP, Mateusz Morawiecki said the government’s National Recovery Plan (KPO), a five-tier programme for reviving the national economy from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, addressed “challenges that we’ll be facing in five or ten years.”

“An increase in productivity and competitiveness of the Polish economy is the key to a development leap that would match Poles’ ambitions,” the prime minister said. “The Covid-19 crisis is a huge shock, but also a lesson that we must learn if we want to finally close the development gap between Poland and the West.

“The KPO is our plan of how to put to use the funds that we negotiated in the EU budget in July,” Morawiecki said.

The KPO’s budget will be based on Poland’s share in the EU’s EUR 750 bln post-pandemic recovery fund.

“We’re starting broad consultations of the plan because we want every municipality in Poland to feel fine with the final version,” the prime minister went on to say. “We have until the end of April to file the KPO with the European Commission and we want to make the best use of the time.”

“The first investments should be launched this year,” he added.

Presenting the plan at a press conference on Friday, Morawiecki said it was designed to re-boot the economy after the pandemic and included large-scale infrastructural projects already underway.

He added that it also foresaw several local and regional projects countrywide.

Among other plans, Morawiecki announced that over EUR 55.4 will be channelled to energy transformation, nearly EUR 4.4 billion to health reforms, and also nearly EUR 4.4 billion to economic revival and innovation projects.

The KPO’s five main pillars will cover digital transformation, strengthening economic resilience and competitiveness, health service reforms, green and smart mobility, and green energy transition combined with energy consumption reduction projects.