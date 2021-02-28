Kasprzyk: Only truth can build a solid foundation between Poles, Ukrainians

“Only the truth can build a solid foundation between the Polish and Ukrainian nations,” said Jan Józef Kasprzyk, the head of the Office for Veterans Affairs and Victims of Oppression (UdSKiOR), on Sunday during the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the massacre in Huta Pieniacka (Western Ukraine). He stressed that the victims deserved a dignified burial.

Mr Kasprzyk also added that “So far, we have not been able to exhume, and thus bury in a dignified, Christian way the victims of this and many other crimes committed in the former Eastern Borderlands of the Republic of Poland.”

During the mass Colonel of the Border Guard Fr. Zbigniew Kępa recalled that “on February 28, 1944, Ukrainian nationalists serving the Third German Reich committed mass murder, killing about 850 people.”

Fr. Kępa also pointed out that “blind nationalism” was the basis for the crimes committed. “The bestiality of soldiers and Ukrainian civilians, nationalists who trusted the assurances that Ukraine would be reborn under the protection of the Third Reich.”

After the mass, the head of UdSKiOR laid flowers in front of the memorial: “On the 75th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Genocide committed in 1939-1947 in the eastern borderlands on citizens of the Republic of Poland by the organisation of Ukrainian nationalists and the so-called Ukrainian insurgent army” located at the entrance to the cathedral field of the Polish Army.

Poland and Ukraine have been divided by historical events for many years. They mainly concern the different memories of the role of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), which in 1943-45 committed genocidal ethnic cleansing of around 100,000 Polish men, women and children. While for the Polish side it was a crime of genocide worth condemning (mass and organised), for Ukrainians it was the result of a symmetrical armed conflict for which both sides were equally responsible. Additionally, Ukrainians want to see the OUN and UPA only as anti-Soviet organisations (due to their post-war resistance movement against the USSR), not anti-Polish ones.