Poland reports 10,099 new coronavirus infections

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

The number of Poland’s confirmed coronavirus infections has grown since Saturday by 10,099 new cases and reached 1,706,986, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Another 114 people have died, bringing the death toll to 43,769.

The health ministry also reported that 14,538 people with confirmed coronavirus infection have been hospitalised and 179,565 are under quarantine. So far, 1,422,829 people have recovered.

In all, 3,316,073 Poles have already been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

The government started a national vaccination programme on December 27, with health-service workers amongst the first to be protected against the virus. In late January, Poland started vaccinating senior citizens over 80 years of age.

Since the virus first hit the country in March 2020, Poland has introduced a number of measures to counter its spread. In December, the government announced that Poland would enter a ‘national quarantine’ from December 28 to January 17. In mid-January, the government decided to keep all coronavirus-related restrictions in force until January 31, later extending them till February 14. Since Feb. 12, hotels, theatres, cinemas and swimming pools opened with limited capacity. Restaurants are only allowed takeaway or home delivery sales. Shopping malls and some cultural institutions have been also allowed to open.