PM: COVID-19 crisis a lesson in pursuing the West

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP) spoke about the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO), the anti-crisis shields, the COVID-19 crisis and the allocation of EU COVID-19 funds.

“The anti-crisis shields allowed us to survive the toughest times and did it really effectively. After all, it is no coincidence that the Polish economy looks better compared to the rest of Europe. We have one of the lowest declines in GDP and unemployment rate in the entire EU. The crisis has not eroded the foundations of the Polish economy, so today we can plan reconstruction using KPO funds.” said the Polish PM.

Mr Morawiecki added: “The foundations of the KPO make it a plan for reconstruction after the crisis and, at the same time, for the reconstruction of the Polish economy. We still want to strengthen the weakened economy during the crisis, but at the same time we have to think about the challenges that await us in the perspective of 5 or 10 years. The increase in productivity and competitiveness of the Polish economy is the key to a civilisation leap, in line with Polish ambitions. The COVID-19 crisis is a gigantic shock, but also a lesson that we must learn if we want to close the development gap between Poland and the West.”

When asked about the RRF funds the PM said: “The European Instrument for Reconstruction and Resilience (EUR 670 billion) is there for Europe, including Poland, to become “anti-fragile”. As the name suggests – it is about increasing the country’s resilience to future crises, both in the economic and health dimensions.”

The PM also spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine shortages: “The safety of European citizens today is in the hands of European leaders, while the EU itself has become hostage to pharmaceutical companies.” He added that: ”at this point, we are waiting for an increase in the supply of vaccines. The EU has paid pharmaceutical companies over € 2.7 billion to accelerate the invention of vaccines. Companies have benefited from this, but they are not fulfilling their obligations. Therefore, we expect more decisive action from the European Council. He concluded by saying that “Polish companies also want to get involved in the vaccine production process.”

Mr Morawiecki also spoke about the Polish New Order plan (PNŁ). “The KPO plan is the prologue of the PNŁ plan, which will be a comprehensive development plan for Poland after the coronavirus. We have been working on them intensively for many weeks. Poland needs a program that will be a springboard for economic rebound and a growth lever” PM Morawiecki said.