COVID-19: 10,099 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 10,099 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 1,706,986 including 240,388 still active. The number of active cases increased from 238,768 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 114 new fatalities, of which 29 were due to COVID-19 alone and 85 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 43,769.

According to the ministry, 179,565 people are quarantined and 1,422,829 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 240,388 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.





A total of 3,316,073 people have been vaccinated so far.





The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,503 out of 2,587 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 114,438,262 coronavirus cases, 2,538,691 deaths and 89,987,004 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.





The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 29,202,824, India has the second most with 11,096,731 cases and Brazil third with 10,517,232.