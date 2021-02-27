Ski jumping: Piotr Żyła becomes world champion in Oberstdorf

Piotr Żyła won the gold medal of the world championship on the normal hill in Oberstdorf. Second place went to the German Karl Geiger, and third to Slovene Anze Lanisek. Dawid Kubacki, defending the title, finished fifth.

Piotr Żyła was in the lead just after the first round. In the second, he did not waste a chance and overtook Geiger by 3.6 points. Lanisek lost by 7.3 points to the winner.

The leader of the overall World Cup Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud finished fourth.

Kamil Stoch took 22nd place, Andrzej Stękała 30th, and Klemens Murańka was eliminated after the first round and was classified 36th.