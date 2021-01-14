Poland third best in EU for industrial production: dep min

Poland has recorded the third best result in the EU in terms of industrial production, Deputy Development Minister Robert Tomanek announced, referring to the latest statistical data.

Poland is the third most popular location in Europe for foreign investment, the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) reported on Wednesday.

Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported earlier on Wednesday that Poland’s industrial production increased by 2.9 percent y/y in November 2020 after 3.3-percent growth a month before.

“Poland recorded the third best result in the EU and, according to Eurostat, our industrial production increased by 2.9 percent. Only Ireland (up 40.8 percent) and Greece (up 8.8 percent) have seen bigger increases. Eurostat says Ireland’s figure may result from seasonal adjustment,” Mr Tomanek was quoted as saying on the ministry’s website.

The biggest declines were reported by Bulgaria (5 percent), France (4.9 percent), Italy (4.2 percent), Spain (3.7 percent) and Germany (3.7 percent), the deputy minister added.

Across the whole EU, industrial production went down by 0.4 percent year on year in November. In the eurozone, the figure was minus 0.6 percent, he said.