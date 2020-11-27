Mateusz Morawiecki offers billions in extra aid to firms hit by pandemic

Poland’s government has pledged billions in additional help for firms hit by coronavirus curbs amid a second wave of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday announced another hefty stimulus package for companies affected by the COVID-19 crisis, a measure he described as Financial Shield 2.0.

He said the package would be worth at least PLN 35 billion (EUR 7.8 billion, USD 9.3 billion), including PLN 3 billion for micro-enterprises, PLN 7 billion for small and medium-sized businesses, and PLN 25 billion for large companies in nearly 40 sectors.

Help will include non-refundable subsidies, downtime pay, exemptions from social insurance contributions and additional social security benefits for employees.