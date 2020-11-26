World’s deepest diving pool opens in Mszczonow

A 45.5-meter deep diving pool with artificial underwater caves and Mayan ruins, the world’s deepest such structure, opened near Warsaw this weekend.

The complex, named Deepspot, even includes a small wreck for scuba and free divers to explore.

It has 8,000 cubic meters of water — more than 20 times the amount in an ordinary 25-meter pool.

Unlike regular swimming pools, Deepspot can open despite coronavirus restrictions in Poland because it is a training center that offers courses.

A hotel with rooms from which guests will be able to watch divers at a depth of five meters is also planned.

“It’s the world’s deepest pool,” Deepspot director Michal Braszczynski, a 47-year-old diving enthusiast, told AFP at the opening on Saturday.

The current holder of the Guinness world record is in Montegrotto Terme in Italy and is 42 meters deep.