Polish banking sector earned 1.31 billion euros in January-September

The Polish banking sector posted a net profit of PLN 5.92 billion (EUR 1.31 billion) in January-September 2020, a 49.3 percent decrease year on year, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said in a Friday report.

In September alone, the net profit reached PLN 269 million (EUR 59.41 million), down by 75.4 percent year on year, the NBP said.

The sector’s operational income reached PLN 50.6 billion (EUR 11.18 billion) in January-September, declining by 6.1 percent year on year. Overheads stood at PLN 26.2 billion (EUR 5.79 billion), falling by 1.9 percent from the previous year.

Impairments grew by 31.5 percent year on year in the first eight months of the year, reaching PLN 9.2 billion (EUR 2.03 billion).